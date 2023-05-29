Between the latest reports and the fact Tony Khan announced the premiere episode of Collision would emanate from the biggest building in his beloved hometown of Chicago, there’s no longer much doubt that CM Punk will return to AEW next month.

If any were still lingering for you, maybe Punk posting this to his Instagram Story shortly after Double or Nothing wrapped up on May 28 will dispel them...

The images in Punk’s version of the new Saturday’s show roster — versions of his friend Danhausen from across the multiverse, House of Black (the stable of his vocal supporter Brody King), and the man himself as the aged Batman of Frank Miller’s seminal 1986 comic book series The Dark Knight Returns — are a joke. But the names tagged, which include Andrade El Idolo, FTR, Miro, Thunder Rosa, and Powerhouse Hobbs, match up with rumors and/or announcements about who will be on Collision. And linking to Ticketmaster would seem to indicate that whatever part of this is a joke, it’s all in service of moving tickets for Punk’s second Second City return of the past two years.

Y’all ready for this?