Last night’s (Sun., May 28, 2023) AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) from Las Vegas featured two shocking Women’t title changes, and villains emerging victories in both of the matches billed as the main event. Lots of other twists and turns took place in T-Mobile Arena, too. Which means Tony Khan and the stars of All Elite Wrestling should have plenty to talk about it the media scrum kicking off right about now.

Not to mention, it will probably be a long time until the memory of the scrum that followed All Out 2022 fades, and these will likely always pique our interest because of CM Punk’s infamous “gripebomb” and the brawl that followed it. We know we’d kick ourselves if we missed anything that was even in the vicinity of that ballpark.

So click play up above and get ready for reactions to an eventful Double or Nothing, hints of what’s to come in AEW, and maybe a little bit of drama.