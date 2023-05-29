AEW just wrapped up its Double or Nothing PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tony Khan’s promotion closed their Sun., May 28, 2023 show with Don Callis & Konosuke Takeshita ensuring Blackpool Combat Club won a bloody, violent Anarchy in the Arena war with The Elite.

Was it the best match on the card?

Including the “Buy In” pre-show, it’s competing with 10 other matches for that honor. MJF outsmarted his fellow Pillars to retain the World title, Orange Cassidy beat 20 men to keep the International championship in as laid back a fashion as possible, FTR survived all the Jarretts dirty tricks to keep the Tag belts, and Wardlow got extreme to put down Christian Cage’s TNT title challenge. Meanwhile both Women’s champ lost in surprising fashion. And that was just the title matches!

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here. Before or after you do that, vote in our poll below to tell us what your “Match of the Night” was. And be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!