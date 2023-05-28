AEW Double or Nothing 2023 results: Blackpool Combat Club win insane Anarchy in the Arena

Just like last year, the start of Double or Nothing’s Anarchy in the Arena match was carried out to the strains of “Wild Thing”. But unlike the 2022 version, this one was played live by a band.

Both Jon Moxley and referee Rick Knox were busted open while Violent Idols ran through Mox’s entrance tune a few times. But when The Young Bucks found themselves on stage as the group’s lead singer revealed he was wearing a Blackpool Combat Club shirt, a Superkick Party duo ended the musical portion of the main event.

BCC and The Elite continued brawling all around T-Mobile Arena from there, as Kenny Omega’s former mentor Don Callis sat at commentary running down Omega, The Bucks & Hangman Page and singing the praises of Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta.

The violence from there was as advertised, as the Club was more focused on destroying The Elite than winning a match. Mox stabbed Omega in the head repeatedly with a fork. Danielson beat Nick Jackson until his hand was covered in blood. Castagnoli piledrove his brother in the bed of a pick-up truck. Yuta was attacking people with a leafblower. It was madness.

It would take more than that to break The Elite, though. Even down a man with Matt making his way back from being assaulted outside, the remaining trio fought on. Then the elder Buck returned to hit Mox with a loaded kick.

Claudio didn’t like that, and punted Matt’s shoe into the seats. Which left him barefoot when the thumbtacks came out, and OWWWWWW...

Hangman & Kenny cemented their reunion with the Bucks down, and dang near won the match on a couple occasions — notably after Omega hit Bryan with a One Wing Angel before the Dragon was saved by Yuta. But Callis got involved to slip Wheeler a screwdriver to take out Page, and when that didn’t end things, he brought out his real secret weapon... Konosuke Takeshita.

With that, this was a victory for the Blackpool Combat Club. Who could join The Elite for a Blood & Guts rematch? (Here’s my and a whole lot of other people’s answer.)

