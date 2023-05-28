AEW Double or Nothing 2023 results: Kris Statlander returns, ends Jade Cargill’s reign

Taya Valkryie gave Jade Cargill a heck of a fight at Double or Nothing on May 28. Valkyrie hit the undefeated TBS champ with her Road to Valhalla finisher, but Cargill kicked out. When Cargill hit Valkyrie with her verson of the move, Jaded, Taya did not.

Feeling invincible at 60-0, Jade’s lawyer Smart Mark Sterling called for anyone to challenge his client at any time, anywhere. And that brought out someone we haven’t seen since last August when she suffered a completely torn ACL, Kris Statlander!

After her 60th title defense, TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill's open challenge has just been answered by none other than @callmekrisstat!!!



The weary champ was able to fight her way free of a vertical suplex, but couldn’t hold Statlander in Jaded. The Galaxy’s Favorite Alien got out of that, hit a piledriver, and for the first time ever, someone other than Jade Cargill is AEW’s TBS champion.

