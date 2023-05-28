AEW Double or Nothing 2023 results: Toni Storm is a two-time Women’s champ

Jamie Hayter’s injury was a big question mark heading into her defense of the AEW Women’s championship at Double or Nothing. While the company kept details under wraps, they made a point to work it into the on-screen story of the AEW Originals and The Outcasts, and the feud between the champ and Toni Storm.

It initially wasn’t even clear if we’d get a match on May 28 in Las Vegas. Hayter didn’t come out the first time her music played. When it re-started, she was thrown onto the stage by Storm’s Outcast teammates Saraya & Ruby Soho.

Fellow Original Dr. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida eventually showed up to help with the numbers game, and Hayter showed the kind of fighting spirit that’s made her a fan favorite. But neither was enough. The damage was done, in the form of everything from targeting her injured shoulder to spraying paint in her eyes. And after a Storm Zero, Toni’s second AEW Women’s title reign began.

Presumably this means Jamie’s injury is serious enough she needs some time off. Hopefully not so much that she has to miss All In in her native England, but we’ll keep you posted.

