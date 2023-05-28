AEW Double or Nothing 2023 results: Orange Cassidy successfully defends in a Battle Royal

Orange Cassidy’s successfully defended his AEW International title against all comers, but never all at once. That’s how he kicked off the pay-per-view portion of Double or Nothing on May 28 in Las Vegas — putting the belt on the line against 20 men in the Blackjack Battle Royal.

Kip Sabian demonstrated how daunting a task Freshly Squeezed was facing when he almost eliminated the champion at the opening bell. OC never hid from the action, but he wasn’t always central too it, either. He wisely steered clear of an early lucha libre showcase, which included Komander’s signature spot, and a big team-up...

... and plenty of opportunities for AEW to remind us of existing feuds like Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage.

Cage eventually eliminated Lee while he was trying to toss Swerve over the top, and Rhodes threw The Machine out right before Strickland eliminated him. In another program, Ricky Starks sent his rival Jay White packing a short time later.

It came down to Big Bill, Penta El Zero M, Swerve and the champ. After the Lucha Bros was thrown over the top by Bill, a team-up between the seven footer and the Mogul was short-lived as Strickland shoved the Big man out while he was preparing to press slam OC to the floor.

The ensuing singles match seemed to turn when Prince Nana grabbed one of Cassidy’s legs to set him for a Swerve Stomp, but Strickland got cute and put the champ’s hands in his pockets before trying to eliminate him. He saved himself with his feet, which led to a battle on the apron.

Cassidy baited Swerve into another Stomp attempt, but got his feet up to counter. With Strickland hanging one with one hand, OC feinted an Orange Punch, then casually kicked his hand off the rope to retain.

Nothing to it.

