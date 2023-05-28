AEW Double or Nothing 2023 results: Sabu & Britt Baker help Adam Cole TKO Chris Jericho

Double or Nothing’s Unsanctioned match between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho added ECW legend Sabu at the last minute, but it didn’t take long for the Suicidal, Homicidal, Genocidal Maniac to get involved on May 28 at T-Mobile Arena.

Sabu traded chair shots with his old nemesis Jericho, then took flight (kind of) to put Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang throw a table.

With odds evened, Cole set his sights on getting his final revenge on Jericho for his role in The Outcasts assault on his girlfriend Dr. Britt Baker. The legend survived a fire extinguisher attack to get the upperhand with the use of that same fire extinguisher, but when he went to finish the job with a kendo stick, Baker showed up with one of her own. Saraya eventually showed up to save Jericho, but was chased to the back by Baker.

Cole went up top to try and finish what Britt started, but that didn’t work out at all.

But fortunately the Panama City Playboy used a weapon Jericho introduced — a steel chain with handcuffs on either end. When a Panama Sunrise on the chain and a BOOM knee while they were tethered together didn’t end things, Cole laid in elbows to Jericho’s head. With blood starting to pool in Chris’ eye, referee Aubrey Edwards had no choice to call for the bell.

