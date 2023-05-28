AEW Double or Nothing 2023 results: Wardlow wins Ladder Match in spectacular fashion

For their TNT title Ladder Match at Double or Nothing, Wardlow and Christian Cage sent their seconds (Arn Anderson and Luchasaurus, respectively) to the back. They didn’t need them. I mean, just look at the champ. And Cage had his experience, his intelligence, and his trusty tactleneck.

Christian Cage asked himself “how can I be the biggest dickhead heel alive” and settled on wrestling in a sleeveless turtleneck #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/GZOeBRFnjv — ️ ️ (@KXNGAO) May 29, 2023

Which of those three deserves credit, I don’t know. But something helped Christian avoid the big spots Wardlow was contemplating in the early part of their match on May 28 in Las Vegas.

Ladder matches don’t come without big spots, though. They also don’t happen without the involvement of seconds like A-Double and the dinosaur man. Those two were involved in the biggest ones that set-up the finish of the match, as a brawl between them left both bloody.

Wardlow then removed Luchasaurus from the equation with a truly insane looking dive off a ladder on the outside. This was too high for a man that big!

And when Christian thought that had incapacitated the champ, he was slowed by Anderson... who sent the challenger right into a Powerbomb from Wardlow.

A short climb later, and the reign of Wardlow continues.

Get complete Double or Nothing results and coverage of the entire show here.