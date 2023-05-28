 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

HOOK immortalized as an AEW action figure

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Great news for all you Hookers.

Hook will be immortalized as an action figure. The big question is if it will be accessorized with a bag of chips. Yes. Yes, it will.

Jazwares also has another version of the Hook action figure.

Danhausen smelled money to be made, so he’s back with a message for the people.

You can even buy Danhausen and Hook together as the Hookhausen pack. It is already a #1 best seller on Amazon.

I’m not an action figure aficionado, so I’m not going to pretend to know all the ins and outs of the different styles for these new releases. One thing I did notice is that Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens come with scissoring hands.

Be sure to check out the Ringside Collectibles website along with Ringside Collectibles and AEW by Jazwares on Twitter for more reveals of all the new action figures.

What would you do with your own personal Hook action figure?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats