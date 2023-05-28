HOOK immortalized as an AEW action figure

Great news for all you Hookers.

Hook will be immortalized as an action figure. The big question is if it will be accessorized with a bag of chips. Yes. Yes, it will.

Jazwares also has another version of the Hook action figure.

Danhausen smelled money to be made, so he’s back with a message for the people.

You can even buy Danhausen and Hook together as the Hookhausen pack. It is already a #1 best seller on Amazon.

HOOKHAUSEN number one best seller on Amazon.



Get yours or be cursedhttps://t.co/8Xj3bUKRGW pic.twitter.com/Jm7epxRLYp — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) May 28, 2023

I’m not an action figure aficionado, so I’m not going to pretend to know all the ins and outs of the different styles for these new releases. One thing I did notice is that Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens come with scissoring hands.

What would you do with your own personal Hook action figure?