HOOK immortalized as an AEW action figure

Great news for all you Hookers.
Hook will be immortalized as an action figure. The big question is if it will be accessorized with a bag of chips. Yes. Yes, it will.
SEND HOOK - RINGSIDE EXCLUSIVE!
✅ FTW Belt
✅ Backpack
✅ Bag Of Chips
✅ Hoodie (soft goods)
Pre-Order Soon at https://t.co/u2iD9lORTT
Jazwares also has another version of the Hook action figure.
HOOK @Jazwares @AEW Unmatched Series 7 on display at #AEW Fan Fest!
Shop AEW at https://t.co/ty6GwrWqa6
Danhausen smelled money to be made, so he’s back with a message for the people.
‼️DANHAUSEN AEW RINGSIDE EXCLUSIVE!‼️
Danhausen (Very Nice Very Evil) AEW Ringside Exclusive available for Pre-Order! Revealed at AEW Fan Fest!
Shop now at https://t.co/NXLtmcuh5N
You can even buy Danhausen and Hook together as the Hookhausen pack. It is already a #1 best seller on Amazon.
HOOKHAUSEN number one best seller on Amazon.
Get yours or be cursed
https://t.co/8Xj3bUKRGW
I’m not an action figure aficionado, so I’m not going to pretend to know all the ins and outs of the different styles for these new releases. One thing I did notice is that Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens come with scissoring hands.
"Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn @Jazwares @AEW Unrivaled Series 14 render from #AEW Fan Fest!
Shop AEW at https://t.co/ty6GwrWqa6
**not final product** pic.twitter.com/EEM26pOhlN
What would you do with your own personal Hook action figure?
