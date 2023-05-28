All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is live at 8 pm ET tonight (Sun., May 28, 2023) from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena with its annual Memorial Day weekend Double or Nothing event. Just an hour before the main card kicks off on PPV, the promotion will offer a free live stream of the pre-show, entitled “The Buy In”.

There’s one match set for The Buy In:

The Hardys & HOOK vs. The Gunns & Ethan Page

That will warm us up for a big night, headlined by MJF defending the AEW World title against his fellow Pillars in a 4Way! The Buy In will feature plenty of hype for every one of the matches on Double or Nothing, but if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered with a show preview here, and predictions for each match right here.

The Zero Hour stream goes live at 7:00pm ET, and you can watch it above. And make sure and get your entries in for DraftKings’ free-to-play $25,000 Double or Nothing pool.

In the U.S. & Canada, the main card is available at Bleacher Report, and via cable & satellite providers for $49.99. Internationally, it’s $19.99 on Fite.tv.

