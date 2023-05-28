AEW is back on PPV later on tonight (Sun., May 28, 2023) with Double or Nothing, emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The event will get rolling at the start time of 7pm ET with the free “Buy In” pre-show, which runs for one hour on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats. That leads right into the PPV at 8pm ET, which you can stream in the United States & Canada for $49.99 on Bleacher Report, and in other countries for $19.99 on Fite.tv.

We’ll have play-by-play coverage of Double or Nothing from The Buy In through to the main event in our live blog here. To get you ready, we have a preview here, and predictions from our staff here.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:

• MJF (c) vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World championship

• The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club in Anarchy in the Arena

• Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s title

• Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage in a Ladder Match for the TNT championship

• Orange Cassidy defends the International title against 20 wrestlers in a Blackjack Battle Royal

• FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett for the AEW Tag Team championship with special guest referee Mark Briscoe

• Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS championship

• Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned match, with Sabu in Cole’s corner

• House of Black (c) vs. TBA, Open House Open Challenge for the AEW trios titles

• The Hardys & HOOK vs. The Gunns & Ethan Page (Buy In)