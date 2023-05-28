AEW Double or Nothing 2023 predictions

All Elite Wrestling is putting on their annual Memorial Day weekend Double or Nothings PPV Sunday night (May 28, 2023) at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

After a free streaming pre-show which starts one hour earlier, the event starts at 8PM Eastern, and can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) in the U.S. & Canada, PPV.com in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. & Ireland, or in all international markets on Fite.

The fifth annual Double or Nothing is happening at an exciting time for AEW, with the premiere of Collision, CM Punk’s return, and this year’s Forbidden Door event with New Japan coming up next month. We know our motley crew will be paying attention. They’re definitely ready to give thoughts & predictions on everything booked for the show!

Let's get to it.

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING PREDICTIONS

MJF (c) vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry for the AEW World championship

Sean Rueter: Love the idea behind this program, but unfortunately it didn’t quite work as anything but a way to show where the “Pillars” who don’t rock Burberry have to step up their games before they’re ready for a top spot. There’s time for them to do that, though. And I expect them to turn in a really fun match here. Still, no reason not to Pick: Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Claire Elizabeth: Sooner or later all of these guys are gonna have to win the big one or they won’t really be living up to the notion of pillars, but now ain’t the time. Pick: Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Cain A. Knight: Sometimes predictability is good, sometimes it’s bad. In this case, it’s quite bad. MJF is so far above these guys that the match feels out of place as a PPV main event. Pick: MJF

Manolo H. Pizzazz: MJF is smarter than the rest in terms of finding ways for victory. Part of that is the will to win by any means necessary, which includes crossing lines that the other Pillars won’t. That will be the difference. I don’t know how, but MJF will get the job done. Pick: MJF

Marcus Benjamin: This whole thing served its purpose. Not so much for Sammy or Darby, who already got moments in very big spots and showed they belong. But it proved Jungle Boy belongs in the same sentence as everyone else. That’s a great look for him down the line and everyone involved. But that’s later. For now, it’s an obvious choice. Pick: MJF

Kyle Decker: This has been a fun story but the ending was never in doubt. Pick: MJF

The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club in Anarchy in the Arena

Sean Rueter: Guys who spend a lot of time worrying if their friends like/respect them, or guys who look for reasons to stab people with screwdrivers? Wait, I know this one. Pick: Blackpool Combat Club

Claire Elizabeth: Blackpool are professionals and the Elite are just playing at being wrestlers, plus I’m pretty sure from the go-home promo that Mox is gonna end up killing somebody. Pick: Blackpool Combat Club

Cain A. Knight: I’m guessing that Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita will screw over The Elite here. Like last year, the bad guys win Anarchy in the Arena, and the good guys get their win back at Blood and Guts. Pick: Blackpool Combat Club

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta enjoy pain. Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Hangman Page tolerate pain as a means to an end. I would lean toward the Elite if this were a standard 8-man tag match. This will be anything but standard. It is anarchy! Pick: Blackpool Combat Club

Marcus Benjamin: You know what? I’m not sure if this is the second act of the story or the third. But I do think BCC needs the W here. For me, it’s a great statement for them as heels and fully establishes them post-William Regal. Pick: BCC

Kyle Decker: It makes sense that this feud will continue. And if they’re heading to Blood and Guts, as some of us in here are guessing, they’ll need to add more people. I think Cain’s prediction is as good as any here. Pick: BCC

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s championship

Sean Rueter: The vagueness around the champ’s injury makes me go “hmmm?” But I’m guessing that’s kind of the point. Pick: Jamie Hayter

Claire Elizabeth: I feel like if it were going to be Toni Time there’d be a lot more fanfare around this match, and not just one of these “oh right the women’s title should be on PPV” matches. Pick: Jamie Hayter

Cain A. Knight: I think the idea is to build to a title match between Hayter and Saraya at Wembley Stadium in August. Pick: Jamie Hayter

Manolo H. Pizzazz: All signs point to Jamie Hayter moving on to represent England at All In, but I have trouble believing Hayter will prevail with her current shoulder injury. The Outcasts have done too much damage to the champ’s arm. Plus, Hayter relies on power offense, which will clearly be hindered. Unless Dr. Britt Baker DMD hatches a plan to save the day, the Outcasts are taking home gold. Pick: Toni Storm

Marcus Benjamin: Jamie doesn’t lose this belt before they get to Wembley. That’s just mean. Pick: Jamie Hayter

Kyle Decker: Saraya is the top of the Outcasts group. If anyone is going to beat Hayter, it’d be her. The only thing that throws a wrench into all of this is if she’s hurt and unavailable for this show. But if that’s the case, then this won’t be the match that happens. Pick: Jamie Hayter

FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal for the AEW Tag Team titles

Sean Rueter: Do it, TK. Kick off the Double J era. Dax & Cash can be the first Collision Tag champs post-roster split. Pick: Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

Claire Elizabeth: God bless Jeff Jarrett, carnying his way into another title match, but the titles ain’t going anywhere. Pick: FTR

Cain A. Knight: FTR will hold onto the belts and join forces with CM Punk as the top stars on Collision. Pick: FTR

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Karen Jarrett is the game-changer. FTR will need a plan to neutralize that threat, and I don’t think they have one. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler aren’t going to hit a spike piledriver on her. Karen will figure out a way to influence the match. Pick: Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

Marcus Benjamin: FTR gets the W. Double J’s having a moment right now but his prize lies down the road. Pick: FTR

Kyle Decker: To be honest, I’m ready for that Jeff Jarrett title run. But I can’t imagine FTR is losing their first big feud after re-signing. Especially when the story is “Who is Mark Briscoe’s friend more.” Pick: FTR

Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole in an Unsanctioned Match

Sean Rueter: Cole needs more people. Pick: Chris Jericho

Claire Elizabeth: The way these go is simple— Jericho will lose this one and then he’ll get his heat back by winning the rematch and then if Cole is lucky he’ll get to win a third by the skin of his teeth. Anyway Sabu is here and that makes me happy. Pick: Adam Cole

Cain A. Knight: Adam Cole made a mistake by trusting Sabu. Pick: Chris Jericho

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Adam Cole is a coward. Chris Jericho is a wizard. The edge goes to Le Champion. Pick: Chris Jericho

Marcus Benjamin: Oh this is Adam Cole all day. Wrestling 101. Pick: Adam Cole

Kyle Decker: I don’t see Adam Cole losing to Jericho here after all Jericho has done. Especially with rumor he may be MJF’s next challenger. Pick: Adam Cole

Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage in a Ladder Match for the TNT title

Sean Rueter: Is it going to happen? Probably not. But I think the Wardlow/Arn partnership could use a little more time in the lab, and as a long-time Peep, I don’t like to pick against my Captain. The AEW product would also be better with him cutting heel promos and helping young babyfaces to 10 minute instant classics on the regular. Pick: Christian Cage

Claire Elizabeth: This one is for Wardlow to pad his resume and try to erase the back and forth with Hobbs from living memory. Easy. Pick: Wardlow

Cain A. Knight: It sure would be something if AEW once again has Wardlow drop the TNT title so quickly after winning it. Pick: Wardlow

Manolo H. Pizzazz: When it comes to strategy, not many are better than Christian Cage. Arn Anderson is one of the few. Pick: Wardlow

Marcus Benjamin: I’m going with Christian. He’s on fire right now and as much as I love Wardlow, I think Christian deserves it more. Pick: Christian Cage

Kyle Decker: I don’t often do this, but I’m going to pick with my heart here. I just love this version of Christian Cage and would love to see it keep rolling as champion. Pick: Christian Cage

Blackjack Battle Royal for Orange Cassidy’s International title

Sean Rueter: That belt can stay in that backpack forever as far as I’m concerned. Pick: Orange Cassidy

Claire Elizabeth: Fighting champion Orange Cassidy is gonna beat 20 guys with his hands down his pants and it’s going to be wonderful. Pick: Orange Cassidy

Cain A. Knight: Kyle makes a very good argument, but Orange Cassidy’s lengthy reign as champ will not end by an over-the-top-rope elimination. Pick: Orange Cassidy

Manolo H. Pizzazz: The battle royale format might benefit Orange Cassidy by giving him time to rest his weary bones hiding in the mix. He can pick his spots to explode. Pick: Orange Cassidy

Marcus Benjamin: The Blade or we riot. Pick: The Blade

Kyle Decker: It’s fucking time, already. Pick: The Blade

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS championship

Sean Rueter: Until the name after the “vs.” says Mercedes Moné, I’m not predicting a loss for That Bitch (her words, not mine). Pick: Jade Cargill

Claire Elizabeth: I still haven’t forgiven Taya for the Nicole Matthews bait-and-switch. Pick: Jade Cargill

Cain A. Knight: I don’t know who Tony Khan has in mind to end Cargill’s undefeated streak, if anyone, but I’d be shocked if it’s Taya Valkyrie. Pick: Jade Cargill

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Taya Valkyrie has won championships across the land. La Wera Loca has the intangibles to dethrone Jade Cargill. Pick: Taya Valkyrie

Marcus Benjamin: I still don’t know what’s the endgame is for Jade. As much as I love her, the title reign feels stale. And that’s not on her. AEW stopped making her feel like a big deal, jerked around the Baddies, put her with Stokley then put her back with Mark...it’s whiplash. But that said, she’s not losing now. Pick: Jade Cargill

Kyle Decker: It’s long long past time to end Jade’s streak (Or they could just book it well - either or). But I’m never picking against her. Taya has seemed like one of the more credible challengers in awhile, but I still don’t see it. Pick: Jade Cargill

The Hardys & HOOK vs. The Gunns & Ethan Page

Sean Rueter: He is sent. That’s a wrap. Pick: The Hardys & HOOK

Claire Elizabeth: Yeah Jeff ain’t losing his first PPV match back. Pick: Hardy Boyz & HOOK

Cain A. Knight: The heels put themselves in a much worse position by injuring Brother Zay, because now they have to deal with the undefeated HOOK. Pick: The Hardys & HOOK

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Hook is not losing. Pick: The Hardys & Hook

Marcus Benjamin: Seriously? Pick: The Hardys & (Captain) HOOK

Kyle Decker: The good guys. Pick: HOOK & Hardys

That's who we've got. Who are you taking, Cagesiders?