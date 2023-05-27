QTV reveals why QT Marshall is not in the Blackjack Battle Royale

When the Blackjack Battle Royale participants were announced to compete for the AEW International Championship, QT Marshall’s name was nowhere to be found despite public declaration that he secured a spot for the QTV crew.

Apparently, there was a reason for that.

Fake news! We will have an update as to why QT will not be in the Blackjack Battle Royale!



Stay tuned! #AEW #AEWDoubleOrNothing @AEW https://t.co/wXrYN5Xcqh — QTV (@QualityTVAEW) May 26, 2023

Intrepid reporter Harley Cameron was on the case.

QTV broke the scoop about QTV’s absence in the battle royale. Cameron used her investigative journalist skills to report live from Las Vegas that Will Hobbs withdrew from the match. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo did the same in an act of solidarity.

So, that’s the official line from QTV. The timing of this news sure comes across like someone declining to go to a party after learning they weren’t invited. It is a good excuse though as Hobbs gears up for the debut of AEW Collision on June 17.

Word is bond.

Will you miss QTV not being in the Blackjack Battle Royale?