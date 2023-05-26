HOOK & House of Black title match are booked for AEW Double or Nothing

AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) takes place Sunday night (May 28) in Las Vegas, Nevada. This week’s episode of AEW Rampage put the final touches on the PPV card.

Ethan Page and The Gunns were originally scheduled to compete in a trios match at the PPV against The Hardys and Brother Zay. However, Zay was injured by the heels last week, and he is not medically cleared to compete. Just when Ethan Page was bragging about his team’s 3-on-2 advantage on Sunday, Brother Zay decided to send HOOK as his replacement:

With the undefeated HOOK now officially taking Zay’s spot in the match, I like Matt’s chances of winning this fight and gaining control of Page’s contract (and ass?). This trios match will take place on the Buy In pre-show, which begins at 7 pm ET on Sunday night.

In other trios news, House of Black will defend the AEW world trios championship at Double or Nothing in an Open House Open Challenge match. Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed have been winning trios matches all month long, and Anthony Bowens made it clear that they intend to answer the open challenge.

"The House always wins, but never bet on black, because EVERYONE LOVES #TheAcclaimed!" @bowens_official wants to do some gambling in Vegas on Sunday!





Here’s the updated lineup for Double or Nothing:

• MJF (c) vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World championship • The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club in Anarchy in the Arena • Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s title • Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage in a Ladder Match for the TNT championship • Orange Cassidy defends the International title against 20 wrestlers in a Blackjack Battle Royal • FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett for the AEW Tag Team championship with special guest referee Mark Briscoe • Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS championship • Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned match, with Sabu in Cole’s corner • House of Black (c) vs. TBA, Open House Open Challenge for the AEW trios titles • The Hardys & Brother Zay vs. The Gunns & Ethan Page (Buy In)

How do you like the AEW Double or Nothing lineup, Cagesiders?