AEW Rampage live results, open thread (May 26, 2023): Double or Nothing go home

By Cain A. Knight
Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 6:30 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show will feature: Best Friends vs. The Firm’s Big Bill & Lee Moriarty, Dr. Britt Baker, DMD & Hikaru Shida taking on Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir, The Acclaimed in a Trios match with LFI, Ethan Page & The Gunns in action, and more!

Come right back here at 10:00 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAY 26

