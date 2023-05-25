The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (May 24) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 846,000 viewers for a 0.32 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Both are up from the previous Wednesday, and the rating tied for the show’s best of the past two months. That number meant AEW finished 4th among cable originals on the night.

Dynamite likely benefitted from the delayed announcement about the location of Collision’s premiere (news that would seem to confirm the return of CM Punk) and the last live broadcast before this Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV. The lack of an NBA Playoff game last night certainly didn’t hurt either, but AEW still had competition from the NHL and ratings juggernaut The Vanderpump Rules. Bravo’s Real Housewives spin-off won the night on cable AND broadcast with a .92 rating in the key demo.

Next week will bring PPV fallout, and another basketball-free Wednesday. Dynamite will probably miss the NHL too. But the second part of Vanderpump’s three-part season-ending reunion special still looms...

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

