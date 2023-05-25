 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AEW reveals all 21 wrestlers in the Blackjack Battle Royale, and QT Marshall gets the shaft

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Orange Cassidy’s next title defense of the AEW International Championship will be his toughest yet. The belt is on the line in the Blackjack Battle Royale at Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 28. AEW revealed the participants, and QT Marshall got the shaft.

Drum roll, please. Booyah!

Joining Orange Cassidy will be Blade, Butcher, Bandido, Komander, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill Morrissey, Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Kip Sabian, Fenix, Pentagon, Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, “Switchblade” Jay White, Juice Robinson, Keith Lee, and Dustin Rhodes.

That is a quality lineup. In terms of storylines, nobody sticks out as an obvious choice to dethrone Cassidy. In terms of candidates to win, Daivari is the only name I would cross off the list with 100% certainty. A lot of them have a puncher’s chance. The cream of the crop appears to be Fenix, Pentagon, Swerve, Cage, Starks, White, Lee, and of course Cassidy. And it will be interesting to see if the Best Friends try any sneaky eliminations on OC.

One name curious by omission is QT Marshall. He went on national TV boasting about signing up for the Blackjack Battle Royale.

Marshall isn’t on the list. QTV has some investigating to do.

How do you like the field for the Blackjack Battle Royale? Who is your pick to win?

Double or Nothing goes live at 8 pm ET on Sunday, May 28. The PPV can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) in the U.S. & Canada, PPV.com in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. & Ireland, or in all international markets on Fite.

