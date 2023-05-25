AEW rolled into Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow’s (May 26) episode of Rampage. The episode was the final television for Tony Khan’s promotion before their Double or Nothing PPV this Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from PWInsider:

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def. Rush & Preston Vance & Dralistico of La Faccion Ingobernable. Afterwards, the winners cut a promo about coming after House of Black and the Trios titles.

The Gunns & Ethan Page def. Frescomatic & Watson & Jeaux Braxton. Page said it was a message to the Hardys, who came out an announced that Isaiah Kassidy is injured and can’t team with them at Double or Nothing. That brought out HOOK, who will replace Kassidy.

Hikaru Shida & Dr. Britt Baker def. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose (Shafir tapped out to Lockjaw). Post-match, we saw The Outcasts attacking Women’s champ Jamie Hayter backstage.

The Firm’s Lee Moriarty & Big Bill def. Best Friends. That set-up the big show-closing brawl brawl featuring everyone involved in Sunday’s Blackjack Battle Royal for Orange Cassidy’s International title.

Who’s watching the Double or Nothing go home edition Rampage on Friday, back at its regular 10:00 pm ET start on TNT?