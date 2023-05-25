Dax Harwood is sick and tired of seeing all these TNA rejects in AEW

The May 24 episode of AEW Dynamite was the go-home show for this Sunday’s (May 28) Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

FTR is defending the AEW world tag team titles at that show against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, who will have Karen Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt in their corner. In his final promo to sell the fight, Dax Harwood didn’t hold back in trash talking all these TNA rejects in AEW, and he even name dropped Dixie Carter while doing so.

“If you think for one second the head of the tag team division is gonna be a couple of rejects from TNA...ain’t gonna happen. After Double or Nothing, you might want to make a call to the queen of the mountain and make sure you got some job security. ...By queen of the mountain, I don’t mean your bitch of a wife Karen. I mean Dixie Carter.”

I’m not sure how much job security Dixie can provide in pro wrestling these days, but the audience definitely responded to the punchline.

Let us know what you thought about Dax's promo in the comments section.

