Sabu shows up in AEW, immediately gets booked on PPV

Adam Cole and Chris Jericho will tear each other apart in an Unsanctioned match at this Sunday’s (May 28) Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

They signed the official contract for the match on tonight’s (May 24) Dynamite, to have it in writing that AEW is not liable for whatever they do to each other at the PPV.

After the contract was signed, Chris Jericho called Cole an idiot for agreeing to a match with no rules, because that essentially makes it five Jericho Appreciation Society members against Cole and his buddy Roderick Strong.

Adam admitted that the numbers are daunting, but that’s okay, because he found someone crazy enough in Las Vegas to stand in his corner for the fight.

Enter Sabu, the suicidal, homicidal, genocidal, death-defying ECW legend:

.@IAmJericho has made it official! But @adamcolepro is bringing some reinforcement this Sunday!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/NwXGk37ig0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2023

Taz was the perfect man to have in the commentary booth for this surprise, considering his rivalry with Sabu ranked among the longest stories in ECW history.

Sabu came down to the ring and showed he can still throw a chair with the best of them. AEW commentators made it clear that Sabu will be in Cole’s corner during the Unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing.

Here’s an updated look at the Double or Nothing lineup:

• MJF (c) vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World championship • The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club in Anarchy in the Arena • Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s title • Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage in a Ladder Match for the TNT championship • Orange Cassidy defends the International title against 20 wrestlers in a Blackjack Battle Royal • FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett for the AEW Tag Team championship with special guest referee Mark Briscoe • Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS championship • Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned match, with Sabu in Cole’s corner • The Hardys & Brother Zay vs. The Gunns & Ethan Page

How do you like the card, Cagesiders?