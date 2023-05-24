Tonight’s (May 24) episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with Orange Cassidy successfully defending the AEW International championship against Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher. It was a damn good match that received plenty of time for Fletcher to show off his pro wrestling skills and moves.

If you’re wondering why a tag team wrestler like Fletcher got so much time to shine on the Double or Nothing go home show, it could be related to the fact that Aussie Open is now All Elite.

AEW President Khan made it official minutes after the title match ended:

They're one of the top tag teams in the world, and now it's official:

Aussie Open @kylefletcherpro + @DUNKZILLADavis are ALL ELITE!



Incredible match tonight Kyle Fletcher on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and get well soon, Mark Davis!



Congratulations #AussieOpen! pic.twitter.com/S0Cjt9ZTUT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 25, 2023

Fletcher’s tag team partner Mark Davis is currently sidelined with an injury, forcing Aussie Open to recently vacate their NJPW tag team belts. When the tag team is back in full force, they’ll presumably be gunning for the AEW world tag team titles and featured on Dynamite and/or Collision.

