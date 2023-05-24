Mercedes Moné was mentioned on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Willow Nightingale became the first ever NJPW Strong Women’s champion this past weekend at Resurgence in Long Beach, California.

She won the title with a surprise victory over Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE. It sounds like Moné was supposed to win the belt, but after suffering a major injury during their match, an audible was called.

A lot of wrestling fans wondered how AEW would handle Nightingale’s championship victory. That question was answered on tonight’s (May 24) episode of Dynamite. Nightingale briefly spoke about her win over Moné while a few select clips from Resurgence were shown.

The first thing on @willowwrestles's mind is proving how STRONG she is! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/4aDREZS5yW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2023

Willow has been featured on ROH lately rather than AEW programming. But now that she has an NJPW title with one month to go until the joint AEW / NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, this video package could be an indication that Nightingale will be pushed in AEW during the build to the show.

What do you think is in store for Willow at Forbidden Door? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.