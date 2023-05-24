Tony Khan’s latest big announcement paves the way for CM Punk’s return to AEW

Tony Khan’s big announcement last week about the launch of AEW Collision included the promise of a follow-up announcement on tonight’s (May 24) episode of Dynamite; Khan said he was going to announce the site of the Collision premiere on June 17.

Khan did indeed reveal the venue for the first episode of AEW’s new weekly Saturday show. As expected, it will take place in Chicago’s United Center:

As per #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan’s announcement, the first episode of #AEWCollision will be held at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago, on Saturday, June 17th!



It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EoNeiuw1Yr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2023

Tony once again did not say a word about CM Punk during this Collision announcement. However, now that the premiere of Collision has been confirmed for the very same venue that AEW used for Punk’s debut with the promotion in 2021, it seems all but assured that Punk will return to AEW on June 17. That is, unless there is some kind of dramatic blow up between Punk and AEW before then, of course.

What did you think of Tony Khan’s big announcement tonight, Cagesiders?