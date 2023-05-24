Melissa Santos is pregnant with Brian Cage’s machine baby

Melissa Santos is bringing another bundle of joy into Brian Cage’s life. Santos revealed that she is pregnant with an expected delivery date in November of 2023.

This will be the second newborn for their marriage. This classic throwback photo from 2018 is the best with baby numero uno.

Cage also has a child from a previous relationship. Time will tell if the siblings can capture trios gold together in AEW or in ROH like their pops.

Santos and Cage met as cast members on Lucha Underground. Santos was the ring announcer, and Cage was The Machine. Santos credits Taya Valkyrie with the push as matchmaker.

The marriage of Santos and Cage even made it into a storyline in Impact. Their wedding was ruined when Sami Callihan broke a champagne bottle over Melissa’s head.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the baby news. Let the rise of the machines begin.