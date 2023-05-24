ROH’s claim of a PPV worthy TV episode is laughably bad

AEW is no stranger to extreme hype with their huge announcements and endless supply of dream matches. ROH is getting in on the habit with a claim so boisterous that it is laughably bad.

ROH tweeted out that the next episode of ROH TV is, “a PPV worthy stacked card!”

TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH #HonorClub TV we have a PPV worthy stacked card!

One of the featured bouts sees @Promise_Braxton step up to #ROH Women’s World champion @AthenaPalmer_FG in a ROH PROVING GROUND MATCH exclusively on https://t.co/c45XmmDylN 7/6c. pic.twitter.com/BObWiJECDD — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 24, 2023

Spoiler alert: it is not. Don’t believe me? Check out the lineup for yourself.

The Thursday, May 25 episode of ROH TV available on Honor Club includes twelve matches:

Samoa Joe & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Serpentico

ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Promise Braxton

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Willie Mack & Ninja Mack

Dream Girl Ellie vs. Mercedes Martinez

Marcus Kross, Vary Morales, & LSG vs. Vincent, Dutch, & Stu Grayson

Mark Briscoe vs. JD Drake

Pentagon vs. Slim J

Rocky Romero vs. Titus Alexander

Skye Blue vs. Miranda Alize

Vertvixen vs. Kiera Hogan

Willow Nightingale vs. Hyan

Come on, ROH. That ‘PPV worthy’ claim is so false that it is insulting. Don’t serve me a hot dog and claim it is filet mignon. There comes a time in every person’s life when they must place their foot in the sand and take a stand. That time is now. We must protest against the overuse of hype to ridiculous proportions. No longer can we accept this outrageous misuse of puffery.

Not to be completely negative, there are three matches with stakes and one with a storyline to it. A win by Daniels or Sydal will earn a TV title shot (ROH or NJPW) against the champion they beat (Joe or Sabre). Serpentico and Braxton have a chance to earn title shots by either defeating or surviving the ten-minute time limit against Claudio and Athena. The Righteous are trying to poach Grayson from the Dark Order, and this is their one chance to make a persuasive impression. Plus, Willow is in action, so that means more sweet freestyle rapping from Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman.

What’s your verdict? Is that ROH TV card PPV worthy?