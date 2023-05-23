AEW Games assures us Fight Forever will still be bloody af

We finally got a release date for AEW: Fight Forever, the arcade-style wrestling simulation video game AEW & Yukes have been developing for the past two-and-a-half years. And now that we know Fight Forever will be available for consoles and PC on June 29, there’s apparently been resumed speculation about what exactly took so long.

One possible explanation was that some things had to be tweaked to assure the game kept its T for Teen rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board. It seemed pretty clear to us that if the ESRB was okay with “Blood, Language, Mild Suggestive Themes, Use of Alcohol and Tobacco, Violence” a few months ago, they still would be now.

But wrestling fans like to worry about all kinds of things, and they didn’t want us to spend the next 36 days worrying, so...

We've heard that many of you were worried that the blood was removed from #AEWFightForever. We'll let these new screenshots speak for themselves.#AEWgames pic.twitter.com/BPxhrSXZyg — AEW Games (@AEWGames) May 23, 2023

The alternate explanation is that Jon Moxley wouldn’t stop bugging Kenny Omega about whether or not he’d be able to “get color” in Fight Forever, so Omega had them tweet this out.

Either way, get ready for a bloody good time when you can finally play AEW: Fight Forever on June 29.