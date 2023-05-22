Rampage was not in its normal time slot for the sixth week in a row last week, this time due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs.

It meant the show came on at 6:30pm ET. And it kind of makes the fact it still finished 24th among cable originals, even against the NBA & NHL Playoff games which took up first four spots on the chart, pretty impressive?

Okay, that’s our attempt at a positive spin. Because even though the circumstances stink, and the viewership number of 293,000 & 18-49 year old rating of .09 are week-to-week improvements (3% and 29%, respectively), that’s coming off the worst numbers in Rampage’s history. So those gains are tough to get too fired up about.

Especially since TNT’s online schedule currently lists this week Double or Nothing go home edition of Rampage for 12AM ET Sunday, so new record lows might be incoming (there’s a good chance they’ll at least be moved to a more reasonable hour on Saturday since there’s little chance the Boston Celtics/Miami Heat series is making it the sixth game currently on the TNT schedule).

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:

* Aired on Friday at a time other than 10pm ET

** Aired on a night other than Friday

*** Two-hours

For complete results from the latest Rampage, click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily and Wrestlenomics