Stokely Hathaway seems to have moved into Tony Khan’s office

We’ve long been big Stokely Hathaway fans around these parts, so this video he tweeted earlier today (May 22) was always gonna pop us.

If you’re not entertained by a man who decorates his new office with framed photos of dry cleaning tycoons George & Louise Jefferson, the “Queen of Rap” Lil Kim, the late great Bernie Mac, and a carryover crush from his days as WWE NXT’s Malcolm Bivens, Danielle Kamela... we don’t know what to tell you.

But it’s whose space Hathaway seems to be moving into in this video that piqued our kayfabe interest. Why is Stoke taking up residence in Tony Khan’s office?

There’s been a lot of talk about a roster split coming to AEW when their new show Collision launches in June. To explain and really mine the storytelling depths of brand-specific talent line-ups, it helps to have on-screen authority figures. Is this part of introducing Hathaway as one of AEW’s?

Stokely’s done a few things since signing with AEW, from Jade Cargill’s publicist to a helping facilitate MJF’s return last summer. Recently, he’s been leading The Firm, but after getting his ass kicked by second generation talents like HOOK and Maxel Hardy in back-to-back programs, Hathaway may be looking for a new gig.

General Manager of Collision? Does AEW even still need one of those?

We shall see.