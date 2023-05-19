Taya Valkyrie takes out Jade Cargill after her AEW suspension is lifted

AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) is coming up on Sunday, May 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Several new matches were officially added to the card on tonight’s (May 19) episode of Rampage.

First up is TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who squashed two more jobbers in back-to-back open challenge matches on Rampage, pushing her undefeated record up to 59-0. She was planning to go for 60-0, but Taya Valkyrie came back from suspension to lay her out with Road to Valhalla and let her know their title rematch is official for the PPV:

.@thetayavalkyrie didn't just answer the TBS Open Challenge, she made a STATEMENT and issued a HUGE challenge to TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2023

Then there’s Adam Cole, who cost Chris Jericho a match earlier this week on Dynamite. Chris responded by challenging Cole to an unsanctioned match at the PPV and tearing up the legal document that bans Cole from entering the same building as him. That prompted Cole to enter the building and get into a pull-apart brawl with the Demo God:

With legal agreements now null and void, @adamcolepro makes a beeline for @IAmJericho!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2023

Finally we have The Hardys and Brother Zay, who were ambushed by Ethan Page and The Gunns. Zay’s throat was Pillmanized; Ethan said Zay will never be able to moan again. Their trios match was made official for Double or Nothing. If Matt’s side wins, he will control Ethan Page’s contract.

Here’s an updated look at the Double or Nothing lineup:

• MJF (c) vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World championship • The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club in Anarchy in the Arena • Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s title • Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage in a Ladder Match for the TNT championship • Orange Cassidy defends the International title against 20 wrestlers in a Blackjack Battle Royal • FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett for the AEW Tag Team championship with special guest referee Mark Briscoe • Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS championship • Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned match • The Hardys & Brother Zay vs. The Gunns & Ethan Page

How do you like the card so far, Cagesiders?