After Maxwell Jacob Friedman watched his three Double of Nothing challengers work together out of mutual respect on Dynamite this past Wednesday (May 17), Renee Paquette tried to get a word with the AEW World champion.

Frustrated that his efforts to distract Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy Jack Perry by getting them angry at and jealous of each other didn’t work, MJF smacked the microphone out of Paquette’s hand rather than answer her question.

But that wasn’t what was supposed to happen, per the new edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Instead, Allin, Guevara & Perry originally going to be involved in the segment, which also would have included the wrestler sometimes referred to as the fifth “Young Pillar of AEW” — Dr. Britt Baker. According to Dave Meltzer, that version “ended with Baker saying that even if he wins, he’s not going to hold the title long Bay Bay.”

That would obviously be a reference to Britt’s boyfriend Adam Cole. It would have teased him as Friedman’s next challenger, but in the process served as a spoiler for not only Double or Nothing’s Pillars 4Way, but also Cole’s feud with Chris Jericho. Neither is a shocking booking decision — you’d be hard pressed to find anyone picking Darby, Sammy, or Jungle Jack to leave the desert as AEW World champ, and there’s been speculation (and even some fresh hints) about a MJF/Cole feud since the latter returned from a long concussion-layoff as a babyface.

But there’s also no reason to give that all away two weeks before the PPV. Of course, if you’re a very online wrestling fan like yours truly, this report gives it away anyway.