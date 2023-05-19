 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AEW Rampage live results, open thread (May 19, 2023): Jade Cargill open challenge

By Cain A. Knight
Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 6:30 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Moody Center in Austin, Texas (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is Dustin Rhodes vs. Bishop Kaun.

Also advertised on the card: Jade Cargill issue an open challenge for the TBS title, Blackpool Combat Club vs. Best Friends and Bandido, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass vs. Varsity Athletes, we’ll hear from The Hardys and Brother Zay, and more!

Come right back here at 6:30 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAY 19

