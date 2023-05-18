Karen Jarrett explains why she is in AEW

Karen Jarrett showed up on Dynamite last night (May 17), because what AEW definitely needs right now is more Jarrett screen time.

She saved her husband Jeff’s bacon by giving Cash Wheeler a low blow at just the right time. This led to Jeff and Jay Lethal taking out FTR with stereo guitar shots to the skull.

As a result of this Jarrett family surprise, the most pressing matter in AEW over the last 24 hours has undoubtedly been whether or not Karen is officially All Elite.

There was no such announcement about her AEW status today, but if you’re dying to know more about why Karen is now in AEW, she answered that question herself in the following promo:

“Mark Briscoe, on Sunday May, 28th… do the right thing.”@RealJeffJarrett, @TheLethalJay & @sonjaydutterson have made their intentions VERY CLEAR, heading into their #AEW World Tag Team Championship match against the Champs #FTR at #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV in Las Vegas‼️ pic.twitter.com/3D2phQGYzX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2023

Karen is sick of watching Jeff and Jay get screwed out of the AEW world tag team titles, and she swears it won’t happen again when they challenge FTR at Double or Nothing on May 28.

Does this mean Jarrett and Lethal are walking out of Double or Nothing as the new champs thanks to another low blow? Or will special referee Mark Briscoe stop Karen in her tracks?

Let us know if you are ready to watch the Jarrett family bring home AEW championship gold in Las Vegas on May 28, Cagesiders.