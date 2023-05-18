The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (May 17) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 814,000 viewers for a 0.28 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 7th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

These numbers fell back down from last week’s 877K viewers and 0.32 demo rating, with the usual stiff competition from the NBA playoffs and boosted viewership for the season finale of Vanderpump Rules.

The 0.28 demo rating is very familiar territory for Dynamite, as the show has now hit that mark on six of the eight most recent episodes. Last week’s steel cage match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega helped bump it up to 0.32, but those gains all disappeared this week with no comparable caliber of main event match.

This episode featured a big announcement from Tony Khan that was supposed to be centered around the premiere of AEW Collision and the return of CM Punk. The internet was buzzing for several hours before the show in regards to the latest drama between Punk and Khan that led to Tony being screwed over on his big day. The behind-the-scenes drama and rumors apparently didn’t do much of anything for Dynamite’s ratings, though.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

