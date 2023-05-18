AEW rolled into Moody Center in Austin, Texas for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow’s (May 19) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from PWInsider:

Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed won a trios match against Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, and Josh Woods.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Dani B. She wasn’t finished there, as Mark Sterling issued an open challenge for another opponent. Jennacide answered the call, but Cargill beat her too. This led to Taya Valkyrie attacking Jade and challenging her to a title match at Double or Nothing.

The Hardys and Brother Zay were in the ring for a promo segment when they were interrupted by Ethan Page. The Gunns came from behind and laid out the babyfaces. There will be a trios match with these six wrestlers at Double or Nothing.

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) picked up the win over Best Friends and Bandido in the main event.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday at a special start time of 6:30 pm ET on TNT?