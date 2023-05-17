Don Callis had some explaining to do after betraying Kenny Omega, stabbing him in the face with a screwdriver to help Jon Moxley pick up a steel cage win last Wednesday. AEW gave him the main event spot of the May 17 Dynamite to do so.

Earlier in the night, Mox & Blackpool Combat Club took out The Young Bucks.

With Omega presumably recuperating from last week’s assault, that should have cleared the way for Callis to deliver his remarks unmolested. But he had a ton of security watching his back no matter what.

They weren’t much help when Kenny did show up, interrupting Don’s promo about how Omega actually had it coming for taking him for granted before he could say if he’s now allied with the BCC.

But Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta were able to stop the pissed off Winnipeg native. Their beatdown on the ramp was cut off by the arrival of The Bucks with a bunch of plunder. Then the roof blew off Austin, Texas’ Moody Center when Hangman Page returned to stand by their side.

The #BlackpoolCombatClub and #TheELITE come to blows, and an old friend returns to reunite!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/yQhYsQqcPO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2023

The four men have been through a lot, but they didn’t need to exchange more than a nod or two to reform in the face of a common enemy. After clearing the ring and making an example of Wheeler Yuta, Page got on the stick to declare that he, The Bucks & Omega are the heart & soul of AEW.

He also made it clear they’re back as The Elite, and that they plan to end things with the Blackpool Combat Club at Double or Nothing... in an Anarchy in the Arena match!

Originally called Stadium Stampede, Anarchy in the Arena is a Double or Nothing staple, having taken place at every edition of the PPV except the first. A multi-man hardcore match that takes place throughout the venue, this will be the first iteration that’s happened without Chris Jericho’s involvement.

It should be a great next step in The Elite vs. BCC feud though, don’t you think?

