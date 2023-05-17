Three title matches added to Double or Nothing

We’ve got less than two weeks until AEW’s next PPV, with Double or Nothing coming our way from Las Vegas on Sun., May 28. So on the May 17 Dynamite, they got busy booking matches.

In addition to the main event angle and the big bout that set-up, earlier in the show three title matches were set-up.

After Christian Cage enraged Detroit while calling for a TNT title shot last Wednesday, Wardlow opened this week’s Dynamite by calling out the veteran. He got Cage & his monstrous sidekick Luchasaurus, and without his manager Arn Anderson... well, you don’t need us to tell you about DAT NUMBERS GAME.

The heel duo used a ladder in their assault of the TNT champion, so by the time Arn did catch up with his newest protege in the trainer’s area, Wardlow already had the inspiration for the challenge he was going to throw at Christian. The big man wants to beat Edge’s old partner at his own game... in a ladder match.

TNT Champion @RealWardlow challenges @Christian4Peeps to a Ladder Match for the title at #AEWDoN! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/TU2FWbmBNg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2023

Orange Cassidy didn’t put his International title on the line tonight for a change, but he did team with Darby Allin to pick up a win over The Firm’s Big Bill & Lee Moriarty. That inspired the fighting champ to offer to face anyone who wants a championship match to line-up for Double or Nothing. Informed later by Renee Paquette that 20 wrestlers asked Tony Khan for a shot, OC said he’d take on all of them in Blackjack Battle Royal.

IT'S OFFICIAL! The Blackjack Battle Royale is set for #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV Sunday, May 28th where #AEW Internation Champion @orangecassidy will defend his title! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/WzYBhGwh3L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2023

And even after picking up a spray paint assisted pin on Dr. Britt Baker in tag action, Toni Storm was still pissed off about having lost the AEW Women’s title to Jamie Hayter last November at Full Gear. So she threw down a challenge for next Sunday, and AEW made it official later in the night.

Word is the injury that kept Hayter out of action tonight is legitimate, but hopefully this means it’s not too serious.

Here’s an updated look at the card for May 28 in Vegas:

• MJF (c) vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World championship • The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club in Anarchy in the Arena • Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s title • Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage in a Ladder Match for the TNT championship • Orange Cassidy defends the International title against 20 wrestlers in a Blackjack Battle Royal • FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett for the AEW Tag Team championship with special guest referee Mark Briscoe

