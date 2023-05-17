Karen Jarrett just showed up on Dynamite

For folks that are unhappy with the amount of television time Jeff Jarrett gets in AEW these days, I’m afraid I have some bad news.

It happened during a segment on the May 17 Dynamite that continued the build to Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. AEW Tag champs FTR at Double or Nothing. The heel duo were with Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt on their way to talk to Tony Schiavone in the ring, when Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler got the drop of them. The attack included putting the giant Singh through a stage-side table...

... and continued into the ring with the Top Guys remaining in the driver’s seat. They were lining Jarrett up for their finisher when Double J’s wife Karen showed up unexpectedly to give her man & his crew the upper hand, via a low blow to Wheeler.

The bad guys stayed in charge from there, and wrapped things up with a double El Kabong from Jay & Jeff.

Karen was central to a lot of Jarrett’s work with Impact (including a feud with her ex-husband Kurt Angle), and most recently made headlines for beefing with The Acclaimed after a Max Caster rap mentioned her.

No word on what Double or Nothing’s guest referee Mark Briscoe thinks, as we got no follow up on Harwood inadvertently piledriving him last week. On the plus side, we didn’t get a “Karen Jarrett is All Elite” tweet from Tony Khan, so it’s likely Karen is only here temporarily.

