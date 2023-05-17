 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jamie Hayter pulled from Dynamite trios match due to injury

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Battle lines were drawn for Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida to fight the Outcasts trios of Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho on the May 17 edition of Dynamite. Unfortunately in professional wrestling, the card is subject to change.

Tony Khan announced that Hayter was pulled from the match. The AEW medics did not clear her to return from injury. In place of the trios contest, it will be a tag match with Baker and Shida against Storm and Soho.

This news is peculiar timing. Even though Hayter had been selling storyline damage to her shoulder, there were no reports that it was cover for a real injury. Less than 24 hours ago, Hayter was rearing to put a beating on the Outcasts.

On the ‘Road to’ video, Storm was plotting to rip Hayter’s arm from her shoulder. The Outcasts planned to put an end to the uprising in their house.

Let’s hope the AEW women’s champ receives a clean bill of health very soon and can return to action lickety-split.

That wasn’t the only fresh match announcement for Dynamite. Khan added Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin against Lee Moriarty and Big Bill Morrissey in tag team action. This is being referenced as a rematch from the past weekend’s House Rules circuit.

The updated lineup for Dynamite includes:

  • Falls Count Anywhere: Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong (JAS and Adam Cole are banned from the building)
  • Ricky Starks vs. “Switchblade” Jay White
  • Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
  • Jungle Boy vs. Rush
  • Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill Morrissey
  • Sammy Guevara in action (Sammy will be escorted from the building before Jericho’s match)
  • We’ll hear from Don Callis after his shocking betrayal of Kenny Omega

