Jamie Hayter pulled from Dynamite trios match due to injury

Battle lines were drawn for Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida to fight the Outcasts trios of Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho on the May 17 edition of Dynamite. Unfortunately in professional wrestling, the card is subject to change.

Tony Khan announced that Hayter was pulled from the match. The AEW medics did not clear her to return from injury. In place of the trios contest, it will be a tag match with Baker and Shida against Storm and Soho.

TONIGHT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE on TBS

8pm ET/7pm CT@RealBrittBaker/@shidahikaru vs@realrubysoho/#ToniStorm



Due to injuries caused by The Outcasts, doctors won't clear

AEW Women's World Champion @jmehytr



The DMD will team with Shida vs. Ruby Soho/Toni Storm tonight pic.twitter.com/Qg32nk0Giv — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 17, 2023

This news is peculiar timing. Even though Hayter had been selling storyline damage to her shoulder, there were no reports that it was cover for a real injury. Less than 24 hours ago, Hayter was rearing to put a beating on the Outcasts.

It think it’s finally time to end these bozo’s and their bullshit. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lRCOY3zj7K — JAMIE HAYTER (@jmehytr) May 17, 2023

On the ‘Road to’ video, Storm was plotting to rip Hayter’s arm from her shoulder. The Outcasts planned to put an end to the uprising in their house.

Let’s hope the AEW women’s champ receives a clean bill of health very soon and can return to action lickety-split.

That wasn’t the only fresh match announcement for Dynamite. Khan added Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin against Lee Moriarty and Big Bill Morrissey in tag team action. This is being referenced as a rematch from the past weekend’s House Rules circuit.

TONIGHT

Austin, TX

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@DarbyAllin/@orangecassidy vs@TheCaZXL/@theleemoriarty



Red hot co-#1 ranked Darby Allin teams with International Champion Orange Cassidy to fight Moriarty & Big Bill in a #AEWHouseRules rematch TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/B4PuURFsFF — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 17, 2023

The updated lineup for Dynamite includes: