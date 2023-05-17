AEW All Access will stream on Max this summer

Rumors about what AEW & Warner Bros Discovery would announce at the latter’s upfronts presentation today (May 16) included everything from a roster split to a billion dollar contract extension.

What we got, at least so far, is confirmation of the new Saturday show Collision that may not include CM Punk. Which isn’t to say some of those other items won’t be announced in the future, but so far it’s just two more hours of programming on TNT every week.

But if one of the things you were hoping for was word that Tony Khan’s tape library would be added to WBD’s Max streaming service (fka HBO Max), maybe this is a good sign? The reality show AEW All Access will be available on the streamer starting in June.

It was listed in a longer press release about the rebranded service:

Upcoming programming coming to Max early this summer includes the highly anticipated HBO Original drama series The Idol (6/4), a new season of HBO Original The Righteous Gemstones (6/18); HBO Original documentaries The Stroll (6/21) and Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (6/28); and HBO Original comedy special John Early: Now More Than Ever (6/17); new Max Original series Downey’s Dream Cars (6/22); new seasons of Max Original series Warrior (6/29), Discovery’s Ghost Adventures (5/31), TNT’s AEW All Access (6/9), and HGTV’s Battle on the Beach (6/4); a new season of Cartoon Network’s We Baby Bears (6/18) and TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (6/4); and theatrical hits including Avatar: The Way of Water (6/7) and Magic Mike’s Last Dance (6/2).

Does this mean any other AEW or Ring of Honor programming might eventually show up on Max? Who knows!

All we’re saying is that if it doesn’t, WBD will missing out an an easy “Watch Mox on Max” ad campaign