AEW Dynamite results, live blog (May 17, 2023): Announcement follow-up

AEW will be at Moody Center in Austin, Texas where we should hear more about TNT’s HUGE Announcement. In the ring, Chris Jericho takes on Adam Cole’s friend Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere match with Cole & the JAS banned from the building, Ricky Starks & Jay White finally go one-on-one, and Jamie Hayter, Dr. Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida team-up to take on The Outcasts. Plus, Jungle Jack Perry takes on RUSH while another of MJF’s Double or Nothing challengers, Sammy Guevara, will be “in action”, Don Callis speaks after betraying Kenny Omega last week ... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 17