AEW Heat Rampage’s was not in its normal time slot for the fifth week in a row last week... and at this point, should we still even call Fridays at 10pm ET the show’s normal time slot? Regardless, the latest edition aired on Sat., May 13 at 10pm thanks to TNT’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs.

It was watched by 284,000 viewers. That’s a new series low, breaking the record set by the Fri., Feb. 17 episode that aired at 7pm ET due to TNT’s NBA All-Star weekend programming. Last Saturday’s show did a .07 with 18-49 year olds, which ties the low mark set by that same February offering.

Rampage finished 46th among cable originals. Competition probably wasn’t much of a factor here, but it’s worth noting that there were no NBA Playoff games on the schedule. ESPN’s broadcast of hockey (Game 6 in the Dallas Stars/Seattle Kraken Western Conference semis) scored a .67 to win the day in the key demo.

It’ll be a few more weeks until Rampage gets back into that “normal” time slot. We’ll see if that changes things. Or if any of this matters with reports AEW may be getting a big increase in rights fees from Warner Bros Discovery when Collision is announced tomorrow.

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:

* Aired on Friday at a time other than 10pm ET

** Aired on a night other than Friday

*** Two-hours

