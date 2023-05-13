It was roughly six weeks ago during WrestleMania weekend when we got our first look at Vince McMahon’s new jet black mustache.

On tonight’s (May 13) episode of AEW Rampage, The Acclaimed’s Max Caster decided to use Vince’s creepy mustache in the lyrics of his latest entrance rap.

Check it out for yourself:

Caster has poked fun at Vince McMahon multiple times in the past, so I’m surprised it took him this long to get around to ripping on Vince’s new look.

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass went on to defeat AEW’s top draw, The Blade, and his partners in a trios match. It sure looks to me like the babyfaces are on their way to an AEW world trios title match against House of Black at Double or Nothing on May 28.

How do you rate Max Caster’s rap in Detroit, Cagesiders?