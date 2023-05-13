Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds).

Also advertised on the card: Allysin Kay vs. Toni Storm, Action Andretti vs. Kyle Fletcher, and Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed vs. The Blade, The Butcher & Kip Sabian.

We’ll also hear from The Gunns.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAY 13