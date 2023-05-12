Bryan Danielson used Blackpool Combat Club’s trusty screwdriver to stab Hangman Page in the eye on the April 5 Dynamite.

We understandably haven’t seen him since. But that doesn’t stop there from being hopes and expectations that his music will hit whenever BCC is brawling with Page’s former(?) friends The Elite.

AEW’s got an angle cooking for their house show in Page’s home state of Virginia tomorrow night (May 13), though. According to this tweet the company sent out this afternoon, Hangman was booked to face Big Bill in Salem this weekend, and The Firm’s seven footer isn’t letting his scheduled opponent weasel out of it just because he probably only has one good eye.

Prior to being injured by the #BCC, #HangmanPage had signed a contract for a match vs #BigBill TOMORROW, Sat. 5/13 @ #AEWHouseRules in Salem, VA.@TheCaZXL has refused to postpone the match; will Hangman Page show up in Salem tomorrow?

AEW’s promotion of the Salem show has centered around Page since it was announced...

All Elite Wrestling fans (AEW) in southwest Virginia will finally get the chance to watch their favorite wrestlers in person when the company makes its debut at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday night, May 13th. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30th at 10:00 am pic.twitter.com/lB8eMi6WBS — Salem Civic Center (@SalemCivCenter) March 30, 2023

... so they either had to ignore the storyline or do something like this. Tying non-televised cards to on-screen angles can be a smart thing to do, but how will the crowd react if their fellow Virginian doesn’t show? Alternatively, does it damage the story if Page’s first appearance in six weeks is for a one-off and not to try for revenge on Danielson & the BCC?

Based on his Instagram Story, Page is packing his wrestling boots and an eye patch for a trip, so it seems he’s intent on showing up for his fellow Virginians...

We’ll see how AEW plays it tomorrow night.