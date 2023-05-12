Who’s reportedly on AEW’s creative team, and their roles

It wasn’t a move that merited mentioning on television, but AEW popped the internet crowd when they hired former Fightful contributor and Grapsody podcast host Will Washington a couple weeks back.

He's the new AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator,

working in many areas of wrestling: live events, social media, creative, PR,

he has a great wrestling mind,

he's here backstage TONIGHT at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on TBS, and it's official, @WilliamRBR is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/QTXIx1qroU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 3, 2023

It did prompt questions about just a “Wrestling Administration Coordinator” does, and about the make-up of AEW’s creative team. Dave Meltzer offered an answer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

• Tony Khan books the show, and creates an outline for each show. • “Co-No. 2’s” QT Marshall and Sonjay Dutt are the “two key guys” assisting Khan. • Washington is part of the team (Meltzer says he attended his first creative meeting last week). He joins names like Pat Buck, Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, and Dean Malenko “at the table”. • “The top talent like Kenny Omega, MJF, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, FTR, and obviously CM Punk will have significant input into their own programs and directions as well.”

Khan has the final say as owner, president & head of creative, but that’s apparently the team responsible for Dynamite, Rampage & Ring of Honor’s weekly show. They’ll be adding another two hours worth of content to their plate next month with Collision.

How are they doing? It’s too early to grade Washington, but for the rest? You tell us, Cagesiders.