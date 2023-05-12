AEW’s CM Punk return show will allegedly have a messianic subtitle

By this time next week, AEW and Warner Bros Discovery should have announced the addition of the new, two-hour Collision to TNT’s Saturday night line-up. The announcement is expected to come at the media giant’s Weds., May 17’s Upfront presentation to advertisers. The show itself will reportedly kick-off with a June 17 show from Chicago’s United Center that will feature the crown jewel of the Collision roster — CM Punk.

We’ve heard a few things about Punk’s return to AEW television: that it will feature additional returns or debuts (some of which we’ve already started to learn about), one or two possible opponents for Punk, and that Collision’s premiere will have a subtitle a la Punk’s 2021 debut for the company on “The First Dance” edition of Rampage.

What will that episode name be? According to Dave Meltzer in the newest Wrestling Observer Newsletter it will be “The Second Coming”.

Humility doesn’t sell wrestling shows, folks. And given that AEW patterned Punk’s arrival on one of the biggest figures in sports history in Michael Jordan, I guess there weren’t too many earthy figures they could model his first appearance since Brawl Out on.

Likely blasphemous jokes aside, that title is probably another sign the Collision premiere won’t follow “The First Dance”’s lead and not officially announce Punk’s involvement. The Aug. 21, 2021 Rampage famously sold 15,000+ tickets and drew over a million viewers on TV just on rumors & reports of Punk’s return to wrestling.

It’ll also be interesting to see how successful “The Second Coming” is in both of those metrics, and even more interesting to see how Collision performs from that point on.

We’ll worry about that later, though. For now, what do you think of the name?