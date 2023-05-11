Moxley says haters of The Elite also hate themselves

The top feud in AEW right now is the rivalry between Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite. The BCC scored the latest victory in that war last night on Dynamite when Jon Moxley defeated Kenny Omega in a bloody and violent steel cage match, thanks to a screw(driver) job from Don Callis.

In a follow-up interview with Sports Illustrated, Moxley clarified why this feud is the apex of pro wrestling, even if you think he sucks:

“This rivalry between us is the cutting edge of the business. You might be more into something else, but look at who is involved here. Kenny Omega may be the greatest wrestler that ever lived. Bryan Danielson may be the greatest wrestler that ever lived. Claudio Castagnoli may be the most absolute alien pretending to be a human Superman fucking freak wrestler to ever live. The Young Bucks may be the greatest tag team of all time. Even if you think I fucking suck, you still have all these greats.”

Mox went on to claim that people who hate The Elite also hate themselves:

“A lot of people out there hate on the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. We’re obviously attacking them and have our issues with them, but we are not old-ass fucking bitter dudes with podcasts talking about how the business used to be. We are not that. A lot of people hate Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and that’s because they hate themselves. It’s sad. There are plenty of people who hate me. I don’t give a fuck. I don’t care what challenges you put in front of me or what shit befalls me. I’m very pissed off. I will shove it up everybody’s flying ass. After last year, I have that attitude. Kenny and the Young Bucks have that attitude. It’s us against the universe. That attitude is AEW at its core.”

There are plenty of old-ass bitter dudes with podcasts who talk about what’s wrong with many of today’s wrestlers, especially The Elite. In many cases, it does come across as sad or even pathetic when it is evident that the progression of the wrestling business has left behind another person to spew a bunch of very dumb talking points into the void.

That’s not to say that today’s wrestlers are above criticism, of course, but there are plenty of haters out there who are too blinded by their own out-of-touch preconceived notions to offer a rational perspective.

I won’t go as far as to say that the haters must also hate themselves, because I have no insight into such things. However, it sure would be nice if some folks could take their heads out of their asses and realize that there are lots of different ways to be a successful pro wrestler.

What’s your reaction to Moxley’s words, Cagesiders?