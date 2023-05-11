CM Punk is reportedly on his way back to AEW for the launch of a new Saturday TV show in June called Collision. As far as we know, Punk recently had a meeting with Chris Jericho to settle their real life issues, to the point where they might even work with each other soon after CM returns to AEW.

Before Punk vs. Jericho happens, though, the straight-edge star might first step into the ring with Samoa Joe. A new report from Fightful Select indicates that Punk has been pitching for a match with Joe upon his return, though it’s not clear if the idea is to do a longer feud beyond that.

When CM Punk was removed from AEW television following a backstage fight with The Elite at last year’s All Out event, it soon dawned on me that he might never to get rekindle his ROH rivalry with Joe in AEW. CM once fought Samoa to a 60 minute time limit draw in ROH, but they haven’t wrestled each other since 2005, before Punk signed with WWE.

Now that Punk is returning to AEW, it makes all the sense in the world to get in the ring with a longtime friend like Joe who is too smart to get sucked into any potential backstage drama.

Do you want to see CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in 2023, Cagesiders?