The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (May 10) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 877,000 viewers for a 0.32 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 9th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

These numbers are way up from last week’s 776K viewers and 0.28 demo rating, although very stiff competition from the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, Donald Trump, and Vanderpump Rules actually resulted in a one spot drop in the cable rankings.

AEW’s demo rating had been stuck at 0.28 for almost six consecutive weeks, so it looks like this episode’s PPV-level main event match featuring Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega inside a steel cage created a lot more interest in Dynamite. This number ranks as a top five demo rating for Dynamite thus far in 2023.

Will AEW be able to keep the momentum going with only two episode of Dynamite left before the Double or Nothing PPV?

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.